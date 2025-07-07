Police ID 21-Year-Old Clinton Man Found Shot To Death In Landover Neighborhood

J’len Livingston, of Clinton, was fatally shot around 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 6, 2025, in the 7500 block of Allendale Drive in Landover, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a report of a shooting. Livingston was taken to a hospital, where he later died, officials confirmed.

The deadly shooting is believed to have been a targeted attack and was not random.

“Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime,” PGPD said in a statement.

The Homicide Unit is actively investigating. Detectives are working to identify a suspect or suspects and determine a motive.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

