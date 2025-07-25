One Killed After Car Bursts Into Flames Off I-95/495 In PG County: Fire Officials

Fire crews were called around 3:20 a.m. Friday, July 25, to a stretch of the southbound lanes of the interstate near the Capital Beltway (Exit 27), where they found a single vehicle in a ditch fully engulfed in flames, according to the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

Firefighters were quickly able to knock down the flames, though first responders declared one occupant of the vehicle dead at the scene, officials said later on Friday morning.

Maryland State Police is now investigating the crash. Officials warned of major delays in the area during the early morning commute.

No other details about the victim or what caused the crash have been released as of Friday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

