Clinton resident Ezequiel Maza Espadas, known to his loved ones as "Angel" has been identified by investigators as the person killed in a crash on Friday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 9800 block of Surratts Road to investigate a single-vehicle crash after Maza Espadas lost control and struck a utility pole.

The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in his vehicle was uninjured.

Maza Espadas leaves behind a grieving family, including his wife and three children.

He was described by friends as a devoted husband, father, and friend, "who everyone loved and always could depend on when in need.

"Unfortunately we have lost a loving person."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family cover funeral expenses and provide financial support in the wake of this tragedy. Monica Altamirano, the fundraiser organizer, shared,

“We are asking for help to fund his funeral costs. Any help will be greatly appreciated. Anything left over will help his wife and kids for any financial needs.”

For those who wish to support the family, donations can be made here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clinton and receive free news updates.