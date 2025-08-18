DC Teen Charged As Adult In Broad Daylight Maryland Murder Of 17-Year-Old From Clinton: Police

Prince George’s County Police said the 17-year-old suspect, who knew the victim, was arrested earlier this month and is now charged with murder.

Officers responded to the 6900 block of Killarney Street in Clinton around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 20, after reports of a shooting, according to police.

When they arrived, they found Adams inside a car with a gunshot wound. The Clinton resident was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

A second victim, a grown man, was also shot but survived with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Detectives identified the suspect through investigative work and tracked him down on Aug. 5, when the PGPD Fugitive Unit arrested him on a handgun charge, officials confirmed.

Police said he has since been charged as an adult with second-degree murder and other related offenses.

The teen — who has not been identified by the agency — is being held without bond at the Department of Corrections.

