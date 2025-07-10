Damarion Jones, of Largo, was arrested and charged in connection with the July 6 fatal shooting of J’len Livingston, 21, of Clinton, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to the 7500 block of Allendale Drive for a reported shooting, where they found Livingston suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators determined that Jones and Livingston knew each other and that the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute, according to the department.

Detectives with the PGPD Homicide Unit identified Jones as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest, leading to his apprehension on Wednesday, July 9.

Jones is charged with first- and second-degree murder and other related offenses.

He is being held without bond at the Department of Corrections.

