Coordinated Carjackers Cause Crashes In DC After Stealing Charger In Clinton: State Police

Late on Friday, Sept. 7, investigators say that the Prince George's County Police Department contacted state police investigators to report an armed carjacking.

According to officials, the victim was driving west on the Allentown Road ramp to northbound Branch Avenue, when two dark-colored vehicles boxed in the red Charger, and three or four suspects got out wearing black ski masks, pointed a gun at the driver, and stole the Dodge.

While speaking with the victim - who was not identified - police say that they learned that the stolen vehicle had been found disabled on Suitland Parkway, west of Stanton Road in DC, with apparent crash damage before it stalled.

It was later determined that the Charger was involved in several other crashes throughout DC before it was tracked down.

The armed carjacking remains under investigation as of Monday, Sept. 9.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clinton and receive free news updates.