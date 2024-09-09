Clinton resident Ernest Joseph Dyson has been identified by investigators as the person killed while working early on Sunday morning in the Hillandale area.

Police say that at around 4:40 a.m. on Sept. 8, officers were called to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Rodney Road, where they found Dyson suffering from critical injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a black 2011 Volkswagen CC was reportedly uninjured.

Dyson, a WSSC Water employee, was on the job at the time he was struck, according to police.

No additional details were provided by the police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clinton and receive free news updates.