Clinton Man Indicted For Traveling Abroad To Engage In Illicit Acts With Minor: Feds

Clinton resident Carlos Puente, 46, was indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple child exploitation offenses, officials said.

According to the seven-count indictment, between approximately Oct. 1, 2021, and April 22, 2022, Puente allegedly enticed a minor victim to engage in unlawful sexual activity and produce child pornography.

Additionally, Puente allegedly traveled outside of the United States to engage in illicit sexual conduct with the minor.

On Jan. 9, 2024, Puente also allegedly possessed sexually explicit images involving a prepubescent minor and a minor under the age of 12.

Puente was charged with:

Two counts of production of child pornography;

Attempted production of child pornography;

Travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct;

Engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place;

Coercion and enticement of a minor;

Possession of child pornography.

If convicted, Puente faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and up to 90 years for the production and attempted production of child pornography counts.

No details about his next court appearance were released by federal officials.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clinton and receive free news updates.