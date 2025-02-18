Clinton Man Cashes $50K Lottery Ticket With Days to Spare: ‘I Just Wanted To Hold On To It’

A Prince George’s County truck driver held onto a $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket for nearly six months—only cashing it in with less than a week left before it expired.

The Clinton man, who snagged the big win in the Aug. 21 midday drawing last year, admitted he knew about the prize the very next day but decided to sit on it.

“I just wanted to hold on to it,” he told Maryland Lottery officials. “But, I’ll tell you, I sure was excited about it.”

The routine player picked up his tickets at 2 Go Convenience and Deli in Savage after work, played his usual numbers, and tucked them away.

When he later checked the printout of winning numbers, he was floored.

“When I saw my numbers, I just couldn’t believe it,” he recalled. His reaction? Jumping up and down before stashing the golden ticket in a drawer—without telling a soul.

Even his wife was in the dark until the day before they went to claim the prize.

“He didn’t even tell me until yesterday,” she said. “I was shocked he had that winning ticket this whole time.”

With 182 days to redeem the winnings, the clock was ticking, but the lucky winner wasn’t worried.

He finally stepped forward to collect his cash in Baltimore, planning to use it for home improvements, a new car, a gift for his wife, and some savings.

Meanwhile, the 2 Go Convenience and Deli that sold the lucky ticket will pocket a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery.

