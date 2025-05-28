Chelley Thorne, 53, of Accokeek, is charged with murder in the death of 30-year-old Clinton resident Anthony Traevon Dawson, Prince George’s County Police announced.

Officers were called to the 9800 block of Piscataway Road around 9:40 p.m. on Monday, May 12, for reports of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, first responders found Dawson lying outside in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say Thorne and Dawson knew each other, though the motivation behind the shooting remains under investigation as of Wednesday, May 28.

Thorne was arrested without incident and charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as other related charges. He’s being held at the Department of Corrections without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clinton and receive free news updates.