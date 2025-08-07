Partly Cloudy 82°

Adrianna Alicka Killed In Single-Vehicle Maryland Crash: PD

A teenager from Hughesville was killed in a violent crash that split a vehicle against a utility pole in Clinton, police said.

Prince George's County Police are investigating the single-vehicle crash.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police via Facebook
Zak Failla
Adrianna Alicka, 19, died Wednesday night, Aug. 6, following a single-vehicle crash on Tippett Road, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

First responders were called to the 11100 block of Tippett Road at approximately 10:45 p.m., where they found the vehicle wrecked and Alicka dead at the scene. 

A second passenger was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver was not hurt, investigators said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the vehicle was heading south on Tippett Road when the driver lost control and struck a utility pole. Police say the cause remains under investigation.

PGPD’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is leading the investigation.

