Adrianna Alicka, 19, died Wednesday night, Aug. 6, following a single-vehicle crash on Tippett Road, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

First responders were called to the 11100 block of Tippett Road at approximately 10:45 p.m., where they found the vehicle wrecked and Alicka dead at the scene.

A second passenger was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver was not hurt, investigators said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the vehicle was heading south on Tippett Road when the driver lost control and struck a utility pole. Police say the cause remains under investigation.

PGPD’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is leading the investigation.

