The 19-year-old from Hughesville died on Wednesday, Aug. 6 in a single-vehicle crash on Tippett Road in Clinton, according to police.

Investigators say that they were called late on Wednesday to a stretch of the roadway, where they found Alicka, who was a passenger in the vehicle, dead, after the vehicle struck a utility pole.

It was just 10 days before her 20th birthday.

"Adrianna was an extraordinary young woman with a kind heart and was so hopeful for her life," Ryan Alicka said. "She was independent and strong-willed. She wanted to be an inspiration and a mentor to other young women."

Known throughout her community, Alicka started her first business several years ago at 16 — a venture that thrived and took off on social media, with nearly 1,000 followers looking to book appointments with the teen, whose family said "had her life cut short."

"Many of you may know her from @adrididmylashes," Ryan Alicka added. "She wanted to pursue her passion of making others feel beautiful.

"She always saw the bright in the dark and would only try to make others happy," he continued. "She was a beautiful young lady with great prospects for her life."

Following her unexpected death, a GoFundMe campaign with details about her wake quickly gained traction in the community, with more than $5,000 raised in less than 24 hours.

"Adrianna was the most sweetest and thoughtful person I knew. I met her through mutual friends..." one friend wrote. "She had a huge impact on my life . She not only became my lash tech, but also my friend."

The GoFundMe set up for the Alicka family can be found here.

"The Alicka Family is completely devastated and has lost a beloved daughter," they wrote. "We are asking for assistance to give our daughter and sister the proper service that she deserves."

