Authorities say 30-year-old Paige Elizabeth Grove was found murdered Friday morning, May 16, in the unit block of North Mill Street in Clear Spring.

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 8:30 a.m. and quickly ruled it a homicide.

Roughly 40 minutes later, 32-year-old Taylor Andrew Rowles — reportedly her partner — was arrested nearby and charged with first- and second-degree murder and assault.

He’s being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

Loved ones say Grove was a sweet, genuine soul who gave her life to caring for others.

The only child of Allan and Sandra Grove, she worked more than a decade for Meritus Health, serving as a certified nursing assistant, cardiac monitor technician, and most recently, a rehab aide at Meritus Physical Therapy.

A GoFundMe created by her aunt, Cristalle Grove, has raised over $12,000 for funeral expenses and support.

“My sweet niece Paige was taken tragically from us,” Cristalle Grove wrote. “To know Paige was to know a kind, genuine and sweet soul. To be loved by Paige meant that you were going to be loved hard, true and completely.”

“She was their life,” she added, “and they were hers.”

A 2012 graduate of Washington County Technical High School’s Health Occupations Program, Grove was awarded the Quinn Hoover Legacy Scholarship her senior year.

Outside of work, she was known for her love of photography — especially of dirt track racing — and her obsession with Harry Potter, Sleeping with Sirens, and cold cans of Dr. Pepper.

“She was, and forever will be, a shining positive light to everyone she befriended, cared for, worked with, and captured on camera,” Ryan Smetzer shared. “You didn’t deserve this.”

Grove was deeply rooted in her Christian faith, attending both Hilltop Christian Fellowship and Hub City Vineyard.

Her favorite Bible verse was Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you… plans to give you hope and a future.”

Her obituary described her as someone with “a kind and compassionate heart, gentle spirit, and unwavering love for her family and friends.” She is survived by her parents, several aunts, uncles, grandparents, and her beloved pets—kitten Draco and chinchilla Max.

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe can do so here.

“She loved with her whole heart, to the end,” Cristalle Grove said. “All donations will go toward funeral expenses. If we exceed the goal, the remaining will be donated to organizations named in her obituary.

"Please continue to surround them with love and prayer as they navigate a new world without the physical presence of their precious daughter. We love and miss you Paige."

