Hancock Man Calls 911 To Confess—Then Tries To Torch His Own House, Officials Say

A Maryland man is under psychiatric evaluation after calling 911 in the middle of the night to say he was setting his own house on fire, authorities said.

The Hancock man was unable to successfully light his house on fire.

 Photo Credit: Office Of The Maryland State Fire Marshal
Zak Failla
Just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 15, 2025, firefighters and police were called to the 6100 block of Hess Road in Hancock, where a man later identified as the homeowner told dispatchers he was “going to set his house on fire,” according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

When officers arrived, they found the man continuing to try to ignite the home. Hancock Police took him into custody and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames before firefighters arrived.

The blaze, which started in the garage, caused about $15 in damage and was under control within five minutes. No one was injured, and no one was displaced, officials said.

Investigators determined the cause to be incendiary, involving an open flame applied to common combustibles. The man was taken to Meritus Medical Center for an emergency medical and psychiatric evaluation.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said the investigation remains active and charges are pending.

