There was neither trick nor treat on Oct. 31 for Hancock resident Alvin Gerald Funk, 78, who is facing multiple charges after allegedly setting a house fire with another person inside.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, firefighters and police were called to the 6100 block of Hess Road in Hancock, where a man later identified as the homeowner told dispatchers he was ‘going to set his house on fire,’ the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

When officers arrived, they found the man continuing to try to ignite the home.

Hancock Police took him into custody and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames before firefighters arrived.

At the time, another person was asleep inside the home.

Investigators determined the cause to be incendiary, involving an open flame applied to common combustibles.

The man — later identified as Funk — was taken to Meritus Medical Center for an emergency medical and psychiatric evaluation.

Deputy State Fire Marshals investigating the scene found a torch-style lighter, a charred cardboard box, and fire starter logs in the garage.

No other injuries were reported.

Funk was charged with:

First-degree attempted arson;

Arson threat;

Reckless endangerment;

Malicious destruction of property.

He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clear Spring-Hancock and receive free news updates.