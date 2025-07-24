Patrick Estrella, 77, of Clarksburg, is facing up to 70 years in prison after being convicted on a host of charges for inappropriately touching two girls under his supervision at Luxmanor Elementary School, where a camp was being held according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors that a teenager volunteering at the camp saw Estrella, who was working as a camp counselor and chess teacher, inappropriately touching young campers.

He then hatched a plan.

The teen set up his cell phone on a ledge and used his watch to remotely record the video of Estrella using his hands and groin to abuse the girls, according to prosecutors.

Estrella had worked for the American Chinese School Summer Camp from 2013 - 2024.

He was arrested following an investigation by the Montgomery County Police Special Victims Investigations Division and Child Protective Services.

Estrella was found guilty by a jury of two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of third-degree sex offense.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the young man who witnessed these assaults on vulnerable victims and decided to act,” Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said. “The video he recorded became crucial evidence in the case.

Thanks to his brave actions, the thorough investigation by Montgomery County Police, and the work of our prosecution team, the defendant will no longer be able to harm another child in our community.”

Estrella is scheduled to be sentenced on in October.

