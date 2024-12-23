Clarksburg resident Nelson Jones was found guilty by a jury of third-degree sex offense earlier this year and was sentenced to 10 years in prison suspending all but 12 months to serve.

The judge ordered that he complete five years of probation upon release with multiple conditions including supervision by COMET (Collaborative Offender Management/Enforced Treatment).

Jones will be required to register as a sex offender for life

In May 2021, prosecutors say that the graduation celebration continued into the early morning hours, and a woman at the party went to a bedroom alone to sleep, at which point Jones entered the bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

According to court documents, the woman was woken up by him touching her, and he was found guilty of groping her under her shirt at a re-trial after the case was initially tried in February 2023, but ended with a hung jury.

He also moved his hands into her pants and under her underwear, touching her inappropriately while she struggled to avoid the assault. She then was able to get free and ran out of the bedroom to get help from family.

Jones was found in the bed where the girl was sleeping.

Prosecutors say that he apologized to the victim before being ordered out of the home. The following day, he sent a second apology text message, confirming that he inappropriately touched her.

“The victim showed bravery in not only the first trial but again this week, testifying against the man who assaulted her," a spokesperson for the state's attorney's office previously stated. "Our prosecutors remained dedicated to seeing justice served and ensuring that the defendant will be held accountable for his actions.

"We are relieved that he will be required to register as a sex offender for life.”

