Maryland Man Killed After Crashing Into Clarksburg Townhouse; 1 In Custody, 1 At Large: Police

Demari Howard Brown, 20, of Montgomery Village, was arrested Thursday, May 1 by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, days after Henry Krishawn Gilbert, 20, was found shot behind the wheel of a wrecked car on Brookridge Court.

Gilbert’s car slammed into a townhouse just before 6 p.m. Saturday, April 26, after he was shot. The Montgomery Village resident was rushed to the hospital, where he died a short time later, Montgomery County Police said.

Detectives have also identified Jorden Nylen Hungerford, 19, as a second suspect. He remains at large and is wanted for first-degree murder and armed robbery.

“Based on evidence linking Brown and Hungerford to the death of Gilbert, detectives requested and obtained an arrest warrant… charging both suspects with first-degree murder and armed robbery,” Montgomery County Police said Friday.

Brown is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, awaiting a bond hearing. Anyone with information regarding Hungerford's whereabouts can contact investigators by calling (301) 279-8000.

