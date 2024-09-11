Clarksburg Teen Charged As Adult For Shooting At 15-Year-Old Getting Off School Bus: Police

Clarksburg resident Jaiden Ochieng has been identified and charged following a shooting that was reported in March in the 19300 block of Archdale Road in Germantown.

According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department, at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, Ochieng arrived at a bus stop in a stolen Hyundai, and when his would-be 15-year-old victim got off the bus, he got out of the vehicle and chased after the teen.

During the pursuit, Ochieng pulled out a handgun and began shooting at the teen, who was uninjured.

Ochieng then fled the scene.

Investigators say they recovered two casings at the scene, and it was ultimately determined that Ochieng was the suspect involved in the incident, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, charging him with first-degree murder and other offenses.

On Friday, Sept. 6, officers located Ochieng in the 133000 block of Copper Ridge Road in Germantown, and he was found be in possession of a loaded handgun that was reported stolen out of Clinton.

Ochieng was charged as an adult with:

Attempted first-degree attempted murder;

First-degree assault;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a violent felony;

Possession of a firearm on school property;

Possession of a loaded handgun;

Underage possession of a firearm;

Related theft offenses.

Ochieng was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held as of Wednesday, Sept. 11.

