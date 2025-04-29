Clarksburg Man Shot Before Crashing Into Townhouse, Police Say

Henry Krishawn Gilbert, 20, of Clarksburg, was behind the wheel when his vehicle struck a home on the 9800 block of Brookridge Court on Saturday, April 26, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

It was just before noon when officers were dispatched to the scene and found Gilbert in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.

Despite emergency efforts, Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy confirmed Gilbert died from the gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore said.

No suspects have been identified or taken into custody.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Major Crimes Division.

