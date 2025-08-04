Fair 78°

Catherine Hoggle Indicted For Murder Of Missing Children: PD

After more than a decade, Catherine Hoggle is now facing murder charges in the case of her missing children in Maryland.

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police
 Photo Credit: Missing People in America
Zak Failla
Hoggle, 38, of Clarksburg, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of murder nearly 11 years after her children — Sarah, 3, and Jacob, 2 — disappeared, police announced on Sunday, Aug. 3.

Sarah and Jacob Hoggle were last seen on Sept. 7, 2014. Their mother was reportedly the last person seen with them, Montgomery County Police said.

Jacob was last seen on Sunday Sept. 7, 2014, at Catherine Hoggle’s mother’s home.

Hoggle borrowed her father’s car and told her parents she was taking him to get pizza. She returned three hours later without him, telling her parents she dropped him off at a playmate’s house. Police later determined that Jacob was never at that friend’s home.

Since the children vanished, investigators from Montgomery County and multiple partner agencies have launched numerous searches in hopes of finding them.

Hoggle was initially charged with child neglect, obstruction, and later murder. But she was ruled incompetent to stand trial due to mental health issues and was committed to a psychiatric facility. 

She was released from that facility in July 2025.

Following her release, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy convened a grand jury, which returned the murder indictment on Thursday, July 31.

Hoggle was arrested on Friday, Aug. 1, in Kent County after investigators learned she had been discharged from Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center on July 23, according to a media advisory from Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy’s office.

She is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, pending a bond hearing.

Sarah and Jacob Hoggle remain missing. The case remains under investigation.

