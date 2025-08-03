Catherine Ashley Hoggle, 38, of Clarksburg, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder by a Montgomery County Grand Jury, officials announced late on Sunday afternoon.

Hoggle was arrested on Friday, Aug. 1, in Kent County after investigators learned she had been discharged from Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center on July 23, according to a media advisory from Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy’s office.

Jacob was last seen on Sunday Sept. 7, 2014, at Catherine Hoggle’s mother’s home.

Hoggle borrowed her father’s car and told her parents she was taking him to get pizza. She returned three hours later without him, telling her parents she dropped him off at a playmate’s house. Police later determined that Jacob was never at that friend’s home.

Sarah was last seen early the next morning, when Hoggle told Turner, her common-law husband, that she was dropping her off at a daycare center. When she returned home three hours later, she told Turner that she had taken both Jacob and Sarah to an unknown daycare.

Hoggle had been committed to Perkins, a maximum-security psychiatric facility, for years while deemed unfit to stand trial in the deaths of her children, Sarah and Jacob Hoggle.

She is scheduled for a bond review hearing Monday, Aug. 4, at 1:30 p.m. in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

State’s Attorney John McCarthy and Deputy State’s Attorney Ryan Weschler are prosecuting the case.

No additional case details were immediately available due to the pre-trial status.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

