Ashley Salazar, 25, of Clarksburg, and Jeremy De La Torre, 33, of Frederick, were both pronounced dead by first responders after their vehicles collided in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 5, Maryland State Police said.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on northbound lanes of I-270 at Germantown Road, according to state police.

Investigators said Salazar was driving a Chevy Cruz south in the northbound lanes of I-270 when it struck a Honda Accord being driven by De La Torre head-on.

Both were the sole occupants of their vehicles, and both died at the scene, police said.

Emergency medical services personnel from Montgomery County responded to the crash, along with officers from the Montgomery County Police Department and crews from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, who assisted with road closures.

All lanes of northbound I-270 were closed during the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched by Salazar’s sister to help with funeral expenses.

As of Monday, July 7, the fundraiser had received more than $8,700 in donations toward a $14,000 goal. The campaign is organized by Gladis Gomez on behalf of Ana Rodriguez.

It can be found here.

“Ashley sadly left behind two beautiful boys and we are very saddened by this tragedy,” Gladis Gomez wrote. “Please help in whichever way you possibly can.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarksburg and receive free news updates.