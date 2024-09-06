Tractor-Trailer Fire Ties Up Traffic On I-495 In Montgomery County

First responders were called shortly before noon on Sept. 6 to the eastbound lanes of the interstate, where the rear of the truck caught fire, leading to lane closures, officials said.

The incident was reported between Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue.

A Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesperson said that the fire was quickly extinguished, and there was no extension to the cargo, though the tractor-trailer had to be towed from the scene, leading to additional delays.

Just one fire truck was still at the scene as of 12:15 p.m. on Friday, though there were still residual delays with one right lane blocked.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

