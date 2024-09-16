Good Samaritan Helps Officers Capture Stabbing Suspect In Chevy Chase: Police

Dwayne Johnson, 39, has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses following a reported stabbing early on Monday morning in Chevy Chase, police say.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 16, officers from the Montgomery County Police Department, Metro Transit Police Department and the DC Metropolitan Police Department were called to 2 Wisconsin Circle, where they found the elderly woman with multiple stab wounds to her body.

First responders were able to provide life-saving measures and she was taken to an area hospital and listed in critical condition on Monday afternoon.

Investigators say that the woman was sitting on the bench when Jackson approached her, stabbed her repeatedly, then took off running toward Washington, DC.

A Good Samaritan in the area called 911 while following Jackson to the area of Connecticut and Western Avenues, where members of the Metropolitan Police Department took him into custody without further incident.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jackson in Montgomery County charging him with:

Attempted second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Possession of a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure;

Second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment.

He's being held at a detention center in DC pending his extradition back to Maryland to face the charges.

