Paul Simms, 36, of Laurel, turned himself in on Tuesday, Feb. 4, after police obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

The violent altercation unfolded the night before, on Monday, Feb. 3, when officers and emergency personnel responded to the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase for a reported assault.

Investigators said Simms and the pregnant victim got into a verbal dispute on the bus, which quickly escalated.

During the incident, Simms allegedly strangled the victim, physically assaulted her, and then threw her to the ground outside the bus, according to police.

After reviewing video evidence, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Simms, who now faces charges that include:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Crime of violence against a pregnant person;

Reckless endangerment.

Simms is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chevy Chase and receive free news updates.