Watch Newly Released Body Cam Footage Showing Fatal Chesapeake Beach Police Pursuit

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office shared the footage from a Nov. 16 incident that ended with the death of 36-year-old Justin Foreman after he lost control of his vehicle during the chase.

Watch below:

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on MD Route 261, near 17th Street, according to the IID.

A deputy from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a gold Ford Mustang that was speeding southbound, though the driver, later identified as Foreman, refused to stop, leading deputies on a near two-mile pursuit.

The Mustang crossed the double yellow line, veered off the road, and struck a telephone pole. Deputies provided medical aid until EMS arrived, but Foreman was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

The incident is under investigation by the IID and Maryland State Police Crash Team.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the IID by calling (410) 576-7070 or emailing IID@oag.state.md.us.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chesapeake City and receive free news updates.