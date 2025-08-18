The Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office said Tarvaris Tony Reid, 47, of Owings, led deputies on a high-speed pursuit through Owings in February, after he refused to stop for what started as a basic speeding stop.

Instead, Reid floored it.

Deputies said he barreled down Skinners Turn Road, West Mt. Harmony Road, Fowler Road, Jennifer Lane, and MD Route 4, topping 80 MPH before a PIT maneuver finally stopped him at Skinners Turn Road and Industrial Lane.

Investigators later discovered Reid was hammered with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.227, nearly three times the legal limit.

Reid has six prior convictions for driving under the influence or impaired and this marks his second conviction for fleeing and eluding police, officials said.

Reid was sentenced to 12 years in prison with all but seven suspended after pleading guilty to fleeing and eluding and driving while impaired. He was also hit with an additional two-year consecutive sentence for violating probation.

