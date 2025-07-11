Gunfire Erupts Outside North Beach Seafood Pub; 2 Arrested In Fourth Of July Shooting: Sheriff

Rayquan Malik Jackson, 27, of Falls Church, and Devon Patrick Hunter, 24, of Friendship, have been arrested in connection with a Fourth of July shooting outside Neptune’s Seafood Pub in North Beach, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies responded around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, July 4, to the bar, located in the 8800 block of Chesapeake Avenue, for reports of shots fired.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, Jackson and Hunter were located and taken into custody for their alleged roles in the incident, officials said.

Additionally, a third individual, Jeremiah Jermaine Nick, 19, of Shady Side, Maryland, has been identified for tampering with evidence in an effort to obstruct the investigation.

A criminal summons has been issued for Nick.

Jackson and Hunter were charged with:

Attempted first-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Illegal possession of a firearm;

Second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment.

Both are being held without bond at the Calvert County Detention Center.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking further information related to this incident. If you were present at Neptune’s Seafood Pub during the time of the incident, or if you have any information that may assist with the investigation, contact detectives.

