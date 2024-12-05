Chesapeake Beach Animal Rescue Operator Convicted Of Cruelty After 73 Dogs Found In Squalor

Marliana Zahedi-Mullis, operator of "3 Acres Rescue," was sentenced this week in Calvert County District Court after investigators uncovered 73 dogs in cages filled with urine and feces at her residence on Breezy Point Road, according to a release from the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The investigation began in May, when Calvert County Animal Control officials executed a search warrant with assistance from the sheriff's office. The search revealed many dogs lacked clean food and water, and some were in need of veterinary care.

Zahedi-Mullis was sentenced to 150 days in jail, which was suspended, and placed on three years of probation, part of which bars her from running animal rescues from her home, which must undergo routine inspections by Animal Control.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher Monte prosecuted the case, while State’s Attorney Harvey praised the efforts of investigators, saying, “Calvert County Animal Control deserves recognition for their dedication to securing a conviction in this case.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chesapeake City and receive free news updates.