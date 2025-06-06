Two Points Short: Ravens Aim Higher In 2025

After a season that rewrote the record books, it ended in heartbreak—a 27–25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. Even becoming the first team in NFL history to notch both 4,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards in a single season wasn’t enough. And for a team built on grit and expectations, that stings.

But it also motivates.

With preseason tickets already on sale—and regular season seats flying fast—now’s the time for fans to lock in their spots at M&T Bank Stadium. Grab yours through StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats. Preseason prices start low, and regular season games are expected to sell fast.

The 2025 roster is stacked. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is coming off one of his best seasons yet—throwing for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns—while Derrick Henry bulldozed for nearly 2,000 yards on the ground. New addition DeAndre Hopkins adds veteran hands and red zone danger. And tight end Mark Andrews? Still a top-tier target when the game's on the line.

The preseason kicks off at home on Thursday, August 7 against the Colts and, at press time, tickets were as low as $15 apiece. Then it’s road tests versus the Cowboys and Commanders. But all eyes are on the regular season. Baltimore opens on the road in Buffalo on Sunday, September 7, then returns home to face the Browns, Lions, Texans, Rams, Bears, Jets, Bengals, Steelers, and Patriots. There’s no easy stretch—but that’s never stopped the Ravens before.

Fans in Baltimore know what’s at stake. They’ve seen this team flirt with greatness. And they know the next step is the hardest one: finishing the job. A deep playoff run—and maybe even a Super Bowl appearance—isn’t just possible. It feels within reach.

Be there for the kickoff. Be there when the lights go up and the anthem drops. Be there when Jackson scrambles, when the defense swarms, and when it all comes down to one final drive. Buy your tickets now through StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats and don’t miss a second of the 2025 season.

