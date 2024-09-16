Two ATV Riders Killed After Being Struck By Train In Baltimore County

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, first responders from White Marsh were called to Schafer's Lane and CSX Railway 21237 to probe a crash involving an four-wheeler and Amtrak train.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department the riders were on the tracks at the time they were struck.

Two people reportedly were pronounced dead at the scene.

The train was reportedly heading from New York City to Roanoke in Virginia when the strike was reported.

There were no injuries to any crew members or anyone on the train, which was delayed as the crash was investigated and scene cleared.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Catonsville and receive free news updates.