Three Found Dead In Catonsville Home After Police Welfare Check

Officers were called at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28, to the 700 block of Wilton Farm Drive, where there was a reported call for service, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Upon arrival, first responders found three people inside the home, all dead, prompting a massive investigation into the fatal shooting.

Details about their deaths have not been released as of Friday, Aug. 29.

Police say that homicide detectives are processing evidence and the investigation is ongoing, though no additional suspects are being sought.

There is no threat to the public, officials noted.

More information is expected to be released when it becomes available.

