Repeat Catonsville Sex Offender Back In Prison After Child Porn Bust Days After Release: Feds

Steven Christopher Kelban, 50, of Catonsville, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being caught with a torrent of child sexual abuse material just one week after registering his new address.

According to his plea agreement, Kelban had just returned to Maryland from Alabama on Nov. 20, 2023, following previous convictions for child porn offenses.

He registered the very next day as a sex offender, using a Baltimore County address.

Exactly one week later, Baltimore County Police, investigating child pornography trafficking on the BitTorrent network, traced an IP address to Kelban’s home, officials said.

Investigators said the file contained over 2,000 pieces of child sexual abuse material, and at least one of the files was successfully downloaded by law enforcement during the operation.

Kelban has two prior child pornography convictions, including one in Shelby County, Alabama in 2015, and another for distribution of child pornography in Baltimore County in 2016, the plea deal states.

