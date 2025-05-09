‘Neighbors Became Friends’: Catonsville’s Charslie’s Bakehouse Bids Sweet Goodbye After 3 Years

"Charslie’s Bakehouse, known for its scratch-made pastries and small-town charm, will close after nearly three years of serving the Catonsville community, the owners announced."

The team behind the popular Frederick Road bakery said they will officially close on Memorial Day, as they prepare for a new chapter — parenthood.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Charslie’s Bakehouse will be closing its doors on Memorial Day,” they wrote in an emotional farewell to their loyal customers.

“This decision hasn’t been easy. Charslie’s was never just a bakery — it was a place where neighbors became friends, where stories were shared over coffee, and where countless memories were made.”

The announcement comes as the owners prepare to welcome a new baby in July, and face the realities of running a small, hands-on food business.

“Many business owners are not present in their day-to-day operations,” they wrote. “That’s not me. I’m involved in making and foreseeing everything that goes out of this kitchen.”

Opened after a long, expensive renovation of a weathered space, Charslie’s quickly became a local favorite for its pies, scones, cakes, and warm community vibe.

"When we started at the farmers market in Catonsville, I knew I wanted this to be our home for the Bakehouse," the owners said. "It was so hard to find a spot for us that worked, mostly because businesses in this area have become mainstays, so there isn’t a lot of empty spaces.

“We threw ourselves into the sweet spot we found as it felt right at the time,” they continued. “We’ve turned customers into friends, and have had the honor of being involved in so many joys and sorrows of your personal lives.”

News of the closing hit the community hard, with customers expressing sorrow about the closure, but happiness for the new family.

"You’ve made some of the best teas, lattes, pies and pastries I’ve ever had in my life," one patron wrote. "This is easily the best bakery around. I drive 30 minutes each way for (the) pleasure of coming to your shop."

Another added "I’m devastated to hear that we’re losing our little slice of Catonsville heaven, but glad you’re making the decision to prioritize your newest little pie pal."

Others are clamoring for a cookbook, which is reportedly in the works, but won't be finished before the owners shutter their doors later this month.

“You’re either in it knee-deep, or you run a shell. And my customers and neighbors don’t deserve that, nor my family,” they said.

“We truly hope you guys understand and support us through this, as this isn’t an easy decision by any means. We’ll see you around town, 21228. You’ll always be our Pie Pals.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Catonsville and receive free news updates.