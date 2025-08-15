ICE Officers Threatened, Attacked In Catonsville Arrest, Feds Say: ‘I'll Slice Your Eye Out’

Adolfo Nimrod Hernandez-Ramos, 42, of Honduras, and Tony Marcos Ferreira-Dos Santos, 30, of Brazil, are both charged with assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, and interfering with federal officers, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

Both men are reportedly living in the country illegally.

On June 6, ICE officers were watching Hernandez-Ramos near his home in Catonsville, suspecting he had entered the country illegally.

When he left in a vehicle, officers followed him to a shopping center; however, as they approached, Hernandez-Ramos allegedly bolted from his car and ran into a store.

Officers said he kicked, flailed his arms, grabbed a table, and locked his arms and legs to stop them from cuffing him — then things escalated further.

After managing to secure one cuff, prosecutors say Hernandez-Ramos grabbed it and told an officer, “I’m going to slice your eye out.” Several officers were injured before he was subdued.

Two days later, on June 8, ICE officers in Wicomico County — wearing tactical vests marked “POLICE” — approached two men, one wanted on a final removal order.

Both allegedly ran.

After arresting the other man, officers tracked down Ferreira-Dos Santos. Prosecutors say he resisted and physically struggled with officers before being taken into custody.

The charges were announced by US Attorney Kelly O. Hayes, Acting ICE-ERO Baltimore Field Office Director Nikita Baker, and Acting HSI Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Evan Campanella.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Catonsville and receive free news updates.