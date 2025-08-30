A Few Clouds 74°

SHARE

Child, Parents Dead In Catonsville Double Murder-Suicide, Police Say (Updated)

New details have been released by police in Maryland after a child and two adults were found dead in an apparent double murder-suicide in Baltimore County, authorities confirmed.

Baltimore County Police Department

Baltimore County Police Department

Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department via Facebook
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Officers were called at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28, to the 700 block of Wilton Farm Drive, where there was a reported call for service, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers found Chantel Sharieff, 42, suffering from traumatic injuries, along with her 6-year-old child, Kimana Sharieff, who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third person, 43-year-old Mustafa Sharieff, the father of Kimana, and believed to be the gunman, was also found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident is being investigated as a double murder-suicide.

According to a WBALTV report, Chantel Sharieff filed for divorce days before the fatal shootings.

It is now on to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Catonsville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE