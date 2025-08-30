Child, Parents Dead In Catonsville Double Murder-Suicide, Police Say (Updated)

Officers were called at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28, to the 700 block of Wilton Farm Drive, where there was a reported call for service, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers found Chantel Sharieff, 42, suffering from traumatic injuries, along with her 6-year-old child, Kimana Sharieff, who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third person, 43-year-old Mustafa Sharieff, the father of Kimana, and believed to be the gunman, was also found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident is being investigated as a double murder-suicide.

According to a WBALTV report, Chantel Sharieff filed for divorce days before the fatal shootings.

It is now on to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact manner and cause of death.

