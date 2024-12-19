Worker Taking Out Trash Fatally Shot In Cold Blood By Stranger In Capitol Heights: Police

The Prince George’s County Police Department announced the arrest of 25-year-old Geonte McNeil-Williams, of Upper Marlboro, on charges of murdering 31-year-old Temple Hills resident Rakib Rakib on Walker Mill Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at around 3 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Rakib was taking out the trash behind the store when McNeil-Williams allegedly approached him, investigators said, demanded his belongings, and shot him.

Officers arrived to find Rakib suffering from a gunshot wound outside the business and he was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Detectives said there’s no evidence the two men knew each other.

McNeil-Williams was arrested on Thursday morning after investigators used were able to identify him as a suspect, charging him with first- and second-degree murder, as well as other related offenses.

He's being held at the Department of Corrections.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capitol Heights-District Heights and receive free news updates.