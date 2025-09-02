Capitol Heights resident Tyneeka Strickland, 34, was involved in a deadly crash early on Sunday, Aug. 31, when her Cadillac went airborne after she lost control of the vehicle.

According to Virginia State Police, deputies were called at around 5:15 a.m. to the westbound lanes of the interstate, near the 177-mile marker in Alexandria, where there was a reported crash.

Investigators said that a 2017 Cadillac XTS was heading west on I-495 when the vehicle went off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail, an exit sign, and went airborne before landing in a ditch.

Strickland — who was not wearing a seat belt, police noted — was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Following Strickland's death, there has been an outpouring of support for her family on social media.

"Please keep me and my family in your prayers in the passing of my daughter, Tyneeka Linneen Strickland," LaTonya Strickland posted on Facebook.

"This one hits differently. She was my firstborn, my ride-or-die, my sounding board, my right-hand baby, etc," she continued. "She is leaving behind four beautiful children: (three) boys and (one) girl.

"The struggle is real. I need my village around me," Strickland continued. "Please keep me lifted through this one. The dates for the Homegoing Service will be coming soon. My heart is broken, but I know that she is in a better place."

"Tyneeka was not only a proud Fairmont Heights graduate but also a member of our volleyball team during her time here," Mario Williams wrote. "She leaves behind four beautiful children and a lasting legacy of love and strength."

The crash remains under investigation.

