Suspect At Large Following Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In Capitol Heights, Police Say

A massive reward is being offered for details that lead to the arrest and prosecution of a man responsible for the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man over the weekend in Prince George's County.

Prince George's County Police are still investigating the incident.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
District Heights resident Duane Glenn has been identified as the person found gunned down following an early morning incident that was reported on Saturday in Capitol Heights.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's County Police Department, shortly after 1 a.m. on Sept. 21, officers were called to the 400 block of Xenia Avenue, where they found Glenn outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Glenn was treated and rushed by paramedics to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Now, investigators are offering a $25,000 reward for tips that lead to the arrest and indictment of whomever is responsible for the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the Homicide Unit by calling (301) 516-2512.

