The Prince George’s County Police Department announced that Ricardo Cortez O’Neal, 33, has been arrested in connection with the death of 49-year-old Jamil Offutt.

Officers from Landover District III responded on Feb. 13, to the 6900 block of Valley Park Road in unincorporated Capitol Heights for a report of a physical dispute between tenants, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Offutt unconscious in the basement suffering from trauma, investigators said. He was transported to a hospital, where he died on February 22.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Offutt’s death was caused by blunt force trauma and ruled it a homicide, according to police.

Detectives arrested O’Neal on July 29, 2025, following their investigation.

O’Neal is charged with the following, police said:

Second-degree murder;

Involuntary manslaughter;

Additional related charges.

He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held without bond.

