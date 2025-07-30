Partly Cloudy 92°

SHARE

Ricardo Cortez O’Neal Accused Of Killing Jamil Offutt In MD

A District man is accused of killing his roommate nearly six months after police said the victim was found with traumatic injuries inside their Capitol Heights home.

Ricardo Cortez O’Neal

Ricardo Cortez O’Neal

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

The Prince George’s County Police Department announced that Ricardo Cortez O’Neal, 33, has been arrested in connection with the death of 49-year-old Jamil Offutt.

Officers from Landover District III responded on Feb. 13, to the 6900 block of Valley Park Road in unincorporated Capitol Heights for a report of a physical dispute between tenants, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Offutt unconscious in the basement suffering from trauma, investigators said. He was transported to a hospital, where he died on February 22.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Offutt’s death was caused by blunt force trauma and ruled it a homicide, according to police. 

Detectives arrested O’Neal on July 29, 2025, following their investigation.

O’Neal is charged with the following, police said:

  • Second-degree murder;
  • Involuntary manslaughter;
  • Additional related charges.

He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held without bond.

to follow Daily Voice Capitol Heights-District Heights and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE