Police Identify 21-Year-Old Capitol Heights Man Gunned Down In District Heights

Investigators have identified the victim in a deadly shooting in District Heights as 21-year-old Jacquis Frye of Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County Police announced.

Prince George's County Police

Prince George's County Police

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police via Facebook
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, near Walker Mill Road and Karen Boulevard, where there were reports of shots fired and at least one person down. 

When they arrived, they found Frye in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

Detectives with the department’s Homicide Unit are actively investigating the case, working to determine a motive and identify a suspect.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

