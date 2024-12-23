Police Identify 21-Year-Old Capitol Heights Man Gunned Down In District Heights

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, near Walker Mill Road and Karen Boulevard, where there were reports of shots fired and at least one person down.

When they arrived, they found Frye in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

Detectives with the department’s Homicide Unit are actively investigating the case, working to determine a motive and identify a suspect.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

