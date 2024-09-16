Photos Released By PD Of Suspects, Vehicle Connected To Fatal Capitol Height Tire Shop Shooting

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, officers were called to the 1200 block of Marblewood Avenue in Capitol Heights, where they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from injuries sustained during the shooting.

Investigators say that detectives believe the shooting took place inside of a tire shop, where the victim was an employee. Following the shooting, two men took off in a dark-colored Mercedes sedan and have not been seen since.

On Monday, Sept. 16, the Prince George's County Police Department released photos of the suspect vehicle, as well as the two men identified as possible suspects in the shooting.

No motive for the shooting has been determined by investigators.

Police said that the victim's family was notified of the homicide on Monday, and his ID is expected to be released on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

