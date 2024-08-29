Thunderstorm Light Rain 86°

One Killed In Midday Capitol Heights Shooting At Area Business, Police Say (Developing)

One person was killed following a reported shooting on Thursday afternoon in Prince George's County, police confirm.

Prince George's County Police are investigating the shooting.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
At approximately 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, first responders were called to the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police say that officers found a man inside a local store suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details surrounding the shooting and suspect were developing late on Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

