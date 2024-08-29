One Killed In Midday Capitol Heights Shooting At Area Business, Police Say (Developing)

At approximately 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, first responders were called to the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police say that officers found a man inside a local store suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details surrounding the shooting and suspect were developing late on Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capitol Heights-District Heights and receive free news updates.