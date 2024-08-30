One Killed In Midday Capitol Heights Shooting At Area Business, Police Say (Developing)

Capitol Heights resident Victor Rios Rubio, 27, has been identified by investigators as the person who was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon inside an area business.

.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Aug. 29 to Oriental Express in the 5200 block of Capitol Heights, where they found Rubio inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Investigators say that an employee shot Rubio as he was robbing the restaurant and assaulting employees. The weapon used was recovered at the scene.

No charges have been filed.

At the time of the robbery, police say that there were no customers inside the business.

The shooting remains under investigation.

