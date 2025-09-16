Now, a Maryland inmate will spend nearly three more decades in prison.

Nasir Wilkinson, 23, of District Heights, was sentenced Tuesday, Sept. 16, to 35 years in prison after Judge Marybeth Ayres in Montgomery County Circuit Court stacked new time on top of his attempted murder conviction, prosecutors announced.

Wilkinson had already been serving time for a brutal stabbing on March 26, 2024, when he left a man bleeding out in the 20300 block of Notting Hill Way in Germantown.

The man survived only because of “immediate medical intervention,” officials said.

After pleading guilty to attempted first-degree murder last fall, Wilkinson was handed a 20-year prison sentence, with eight years suspended.

But that wasn’t enough for him.

While behind bars in April 2025, prosecutors said Wilkinson mailed threatening letters to the victim and a family member.

One letter began with “To the Snitch” and ended with “#ALL RATS DIE.”

"This isn’t over between us until you’re dead. I can’t wait to see you again. Let me make this clear: I am going to kill you," he wrote. "I don’t care about the consequences."

Wilkinson said that his victim would not get a fair fight from him, because he is "on a whole different level with you, and you deserve to die."

"I’ll always have a weapon when I see you, so deal with it."

"Next time, I’ll make sure you’re dead, because I already know if you survive, you’ll snitch to the police," the handwritten note reads.

"And I don’t fight rats — I kill rats! I’ve got something for everybody in your house too: your mom, your grandmother, grandfather, and whoever else lives with you."

The letter ended with a final threat.

"I’ll see you again soon. Hope you’re ready. Your wannabe gangster a-- is a dead man."

In July 2025, Wilkinson was charged with witness retaliation and pleaded guilty earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Judge Ayres imposed the suspended time from the stabbing case and then tacked on another 15 consecutive years for the threats — a total of 27 extra years.

“Witness retaliation is a serious issue, and we appreciate the judge issuing an appropriate sentence,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said.

“Holding defendants accountable for retaliation is essential, not only to protect victims but to send a clear message that attacks or threats against those who cooperate with law enforcement will not be tolerated.”

