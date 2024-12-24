Light Rain 37°

Months After Fatal Shooting, Capitol Heights Man Charged With Murder, Police Say

A Capitol Heights man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a District Heights resident in September, police said.

Ricky Minor Jr.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Prince George's County Police are still investigating the incident.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
Ricky Minor Jr., 43, is facing multiple murder charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Duane Glenn following an argument earlier this year. 

The two men were known to each other, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

According to a spokesperson from the agency, shortly after 1 a.m. on Sept. 21, officers were called to the 400 block of Xenia Avenue in Capitol Heights, where they found Glenn outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Glenn was treated and rushed by paramedics to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police allege Minor Jr. shot Glenn after a disagreement escalated. He has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as other related offenses.

He is being held without bond at the Department of Corrections.

