Lambert's husband, Daryl Davis, shared the heartbreaking news in a message to friends and family, writing that she “made a peaceful transition into eternity surrounded by close family and friends.”

He called her not only his wife, but his “best friend,” adding, “Moving on without her seems impossible. A bond that could never be broken."

"She battled for 10 years and I find peace in knowing that there is no more pain or suffering. Heaven really gained an angel.”

Loved ones will gather to celebrate Paulette’s life on Saturday, October 18, at 10 a.m. in Capitol Heights. A second gathering — “Party for Lambo” — will follow at 1 p.m. in Oxon Hill, where friends and family will share memories and offer condolences.

Lambert's impact stretched far beyond her immediate circle.

Known for her kindness, faith, and devotion to family, she inspired everyone who witnessed her decade-long fight.

Even in her hardest moments, her focus never wavered — her son, Gavin, was her pride, her purpose, and her reason to keep going, loved ones say.

To honor her memory and ensure her love continues to guide Gavin’s future, family friend Michele Smith has organized a GoFundMe titled “In Loving Memory of Paulette Lambert.”

“After a courageous 10-year battle, our beloved Paulette has gone home to be with the Lord,” Smith wrote on the fundraiser page. “Her greatest pride and joy was her son, Gavin."

"Paulette fought tirelessly to ensure that he would be loved, cared for, and guided at every step in life," she continued. "In honor of Paulette’s enduring legacy, we are establishing a fund to support Gavin’s college education—a dream she held close to her heart.”

The fundraiser can be found here.

"Your donations will help ensure that Paulette’s love, aspirations, and dreams for Gavin continue to live on," Smith wrote. "No gift is too small—every act of kindness helps to keep her light shining bright."

