Man Who Pushed Brother During Dispute In Capitol Heights Charged With Murder: Police

Weeks after police in Prince George's County were called to investigate a fatal incident involving a pair of brothers in Capitol Heights, a man has been charged with murder, authorities announced.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
Rene Pop Chub, 32, has been accused of killing brother Crisantos Pop Chub, 45, during a fight that broke out last month. 

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 to investigate the reported domestic dispute, where they found  the elder Pop Chub unconscious, while his younger brother was lying on the ground.

Both were rushed to an area hospital, where Crisantos Pop Chub died from his injuries on Friday, Aug. 30, police say.

According to investigators, Rene Pop Chub pushed Crisantos Pop Chub during an argument, which caused him to fall and hit his head.

Rene Pop Chub suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries.

He was charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. Pop Chub is being held on a no-bond status by the Department of Corrections.

The incident remains under investigation.

