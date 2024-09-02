Man Who Pushed Brother During Dispute In Capitol Heights Charged With Murder: Police

Rene Pop Chub, 32, has been accused of killing brother Crisantos Pop Chub, 45, during a fight that broke out last month.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 to investigate the reported domestic dispute, where they found the elder Pop Chub unconscious, while his younger brother was lying on the ground.

Both were rushed to an area hospital, where Crisantos Pop Chub died from his injuries on Friday, Aug. 30, police say.

According to investigators, Rene Pop Chub pushed Crisantos Pop Chub during an argument, which caused him to fall and hit his head.

Rene Pop Chub suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries.

He was charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. Pop Chub is being held on a no-bond status by the Department of Corrections.

The incident remains under investigation.

