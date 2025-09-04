The Culpeper Police Department announced that Kenneth Robinson, 44, of District Heights, has been charged in connection with an attempted fraud scheme that played out across multiple jurisdictions last month.

An investigation was launched on Monday, Aug. 18, when officers were called to a financial institution in the 700 block of James Madison Highway after Robinson allegedly tried to cash a fraudulently altered check using a fake ID.

Staff declined the transaction and contacted police after the suspect left, officials said.

Investigators said Robinson had also tried — unsuccessfully — to cash fraudulent checks at two Culpeper banks and one in Warrenton.

While investigating, a Culpeper Police officer used the department’s Real Time Crime and Information Center to develop a description of Robinson’s vehicle, which was entered into the Flock ALPR alert system.

That same night, Woodstock Police received an alert that Robinson's vehicle had entered their jurisdiction. Officers quickly found Robinson at a gas station and arrested him on unrelated warrants, according to the department.

Meanwhile, other occupants in the vehicle tried fleeing the scene but were stopped by the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, which arrested two on unrelated outstanding warrants.

Robinson has been charged in Culpeper with:

Felony forgery;

Two counts of felony attempted uttering;

Two counts of felony attempt to obtain money by false pretenses.

He was already being held without bond at Rappahannock Shenandoah & Warren (RSW) Regional Jail on unrelated charges.

“(The officer's) excellent work and the swift response from our law enforcement partners show the power of teamwork,” said Chief Chris Settle. “This is exactly how we keep our community safe.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capitol Heights-District Heights and receive free news updates.